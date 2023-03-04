Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) constantly being targetted by Advait (Rohit Purohit). Advait has made his attempts to portray that Nehmat has lost her mental stability. Also Nehmat’s anger issues have only added up to her problems.

As we know, Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) is trying to help Nehmat. But she does not want him to help her out.

Amidst all this, there is happiness related to Ekam and Harleen’s (Isha Malviya) wedding.

The coming episode will see Ekam not able to control his anger and desperation to help out Nehmat. He will barge into the Kapoor house and will confront Advait. Ekam and Advait will get into a fight wherein Advait will get injured. This act of Ekam in his police uniform while on duty will cost him big time.

The upcoming track will see Ekam being suspended from duties.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.