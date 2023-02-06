Udaariyaan: Ekam gets worried for Nehmat’s safety

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen the shocking twists upsetting the life of Nehmat (Twinkle Arora). We saw Nehmat getting to know about Naaz (Sonakshi Batra) being responsible for sending the pictures that indicated her closeness with Advait. However, she could not expose her own sister.

We also saw how Naaz manipulated Mallika and put her in the game again with Advait. Advait too played on as he wanted to give it back to Ekam. But at the end of it all, the big expose that happened broke many hearts. Nehmat and Mallika were affected by Advait’s cheap mind games.

The coming episode will see Nehmat threatening to expose Advait and deciding to leave him. Advait will try to get rude with Nehmat and will drag her into a room and will throw her inside. However, in the jerk of the push, Nehmat will get injured and will bleed. Advait will fake a fire accident and will garner all the sympathy of saving his wife and admitting her to the hospital.

Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) who will come to the hospital on getting to know about the fire accident, will be shocked to see the Kapoors trying to protect their image amidst Nehmat’s bad state.

He will suspect Advait’s hand in the accident to Nehmat. He will vow to investigate the matter. He will also be worried over Nehmat’s safety.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.