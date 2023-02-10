Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engrossing twists wherein the big expose happened before Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) about the real intentions of Advait (Rohit Purohit). She tried to run away from him when she was forced inside a room where she got hurt on her head. Later, at the hospital, she was sedated and was stopped from interacting from her family so that the truth about the Kapoors does not go out.

The Kapoors kept Nehmat and Advait in the basement of their house, but told the media that Advait has taken Nehmat to a doctor after her miscarriage. Now we wrote about Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) searching the house of the Kapoors to find Nehmat. He will also be seen finding the way to the basement of the house, and will search for Nehmat. But unfortunately, he will not be able to find her.

The coming drama will see Nehmat being determined to get out of the hideout. She will notice that Advait will go out to get some fresh air. She will inject the nurse with sedation and will escape from the hideout and will be on the road.

Will Nehmat be able to get to Ekam?

