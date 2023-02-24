Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) being cornered by Advait (Rohit Purohit) earlier and now, Naaz (Sonakshi Batra) has intensified the problems for Nehmat with her own plans.

As we know, Naaz was the one who planted the seed of doubt in the Sandhu family minds of Nehmat losing her mental stability. The Sandhus decided to take Nehmat to the psychologist without telling her. At the hospital, Naaz planted situations which actually aggravated Nehmat and she grew wild.

The coming episode will see Nehmat being targeted by her own sister again. She will very clearly tell Advait about Nehmat breaking the TV and getting hysterical. Advait will call Nehmat and ask her if she is all ready to make his words come true, by losing her sanity. Nehmat will be upset as someone from her house told everything about her breaking the TV to Advait. Nehmat will be under the belief that Advait is the one who is troubling her.

Nehmat will be so agitated that she will vow to ruin Advait’s life and destroy him.

What will Nehmat do next?

