ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets into a dilemma with Harleen's return

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see Ekam getting into a dilemma when Harleen will ask Nehmat to go out. Read this news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jul,2023 15:01:05
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets into a dilemma with Harleen's return 837956

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) and Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) forgetting their past and embracing their present and looking towards their future as a couple. As we know, they accepted their marriage for the sake of Alia. And also the fact that their love from the past rekindled which made their union easier. We also wrote about Harleen (Isha Malviya) remembering her past, and deciding to get back home.

We wrote about Harleen entering the home again and ordering Nehmat to get out of Ekam and Alia’s lives. However, Ekam will be in a dilemma and will not be able to send Nehmat away. He will tell Harleen not to be harsh with Nehmat. Ekam will be sad for Nehmat has they would have started their life afresh and he would have accepted her as his wife. However, Harleen will drag Nehmat and will be about to take her out of the house.

What will happen next? Will Ekam stop Harleen?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv gets desperate to meet Shakti 837912
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv gets desperate to meet Shakti
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun gets floored on seeing the grandeur at Bagchi house 837615
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun gets floored on seeing the grandeur at Bagchi house
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen returns to her house 837603
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen returns to her house
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to get arrested for Tulsi's murder 837576
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to get arrested for Tulsi’s murder
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan rejects Savi's admission in Bhosale Institute 837551
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan rejects Savi’s admission in Bhosale Institute
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat's growing bond with Angad 837523
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat’s growing bond with Angad
Latest Stories
Har Har Mahadev Song Out: Watch Akshay Kumar's Lively Tandav 837899
Har Har Mahadev Song Out: Watch Akshay Kumar’s Lively Tandav
Exploring Bali with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The journey from Uluwatu to Ubud Monkey Forest 837927
Exploring Bali with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The journey from Uluwatu to Ubud Monkey Forest
Auto Draft 837923
Kriti Sanon and her path to being a leading lady in Indian Film Industry
Applause Entertainment Joins Hands with Director Vikramaditya Motwane 837918
Applause Entertainment Joins Hands with Acclaimed Director Vikramaditya Motwane for two ambitious projects
Double celebration for Shoaib Ibrahim Ayushi Khurana, Rachana Mistry and Iqbal khan as their show ‘Ajooni’ and ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ have completed one year, marking 300 episodes of their journey 837921
Double celebration for Shoaib Ibrahim Ayushi Khurana, Rachana Mistry and Iqbal khan as their show ‘Ajooni’ and ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ have completed one year, marking 300 episodes of their journey
Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus 837917
Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus
Read Latest News