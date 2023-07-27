Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets into a dilemma with Harleen's return

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) and Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) forgetting their past and embracing their present and looking towards their future as a couple. As we know, they accepted their marriage for the sake of Alia. And also the fact that their love from the past rekindled which made their union easier. We also wrote about Harleen (Isha Malviya) remembering her past, and deciding to get back home.

We wrote about Harleen entering the home again and ordering Nehmat to get out of Ekam and Alia’s lives. However, Ekam will be in a dilemma and will not be able to send Nehmat away. He will tell Harleen not to be harsh with Nehmat. Ekam will be sad for Nehmat has they would have started their life afresh and he would have accepted her as his wife. However, Harleen will drag Nehmat and will be about to take her out of the house.

What will happen next? Will Ekam stop Harleen?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.