Television | Spoilers

Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets to know of Alia being Nehmat's daughter

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see revelation happening that will bring about new changes in the story plot. Ekam will get to know of Alia being the daughter born to him and Nehmat.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jul,2023 12:26:23
Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) and Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) getting to know the big truth of Alia being born to Nehmat. As we know, Udaariyaan is all set for a leap, and the casting for the new season has begun. We at IWMBuzz.com have already written about the character of Sartaj dying in the show soon. Reports are out in the media of Vivian Dsena’s track getting over in Udaariyaan.

We saw how Nehmat and Harleen (Isha Malviya) clashed, and Harleen was shocked to see that Nehmat knew everything. Nehmat vowed to take Alia back from her, while Harleen told that it was impossible. We saw how Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) entered the scenario after knowing half the story.

Ekam knows about Harleen having kidnapped a kid from the hospital, but is not aware that Nehmat gave birth to the baby.

The coming episode will see Nehmat’s forced entry into the Randhawa house. She will call for Harleen and will ask her to give her back her daughter Alia. Ekam will be surprised to know from Sartaj that Alia is the kid born to Nehmat and him.

How will Ekam react to this shocking news?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

