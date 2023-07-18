ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Udaariyaan Spoiler: Families persuade Ekam and Nehmat to marry

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see Ekam and Nehmat being coaxed by their families to marry, so that Alia gets a happy life with her parents.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Jul,2023 13:05:28
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Families persuade Ekam and Nehmat to marry 834834

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen shocking developments, with Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) dying in the accident. As we know, even Harleen (Isha Malviya) is presumed to be dead. However, Harleen is found alive, in a different place where she is rescued and treated. The Sandhu and Randhawa families will however, have a tough time handling Alia who will want her mother back. We saw how Alia climbed up a tree and was sitting there and crying when Nehmat and Ekam persuaded her to get down and have food.

Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) in the coming episode will try to handle Alia but it will be tough for her too as the kid will miss Harleen a lot. Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Nehmat will work towards keeping Alia happy.

Amidst all this, the coming episode will see both the Sandhu and the Randhawa families requesting Ekam and Nehmat to get together now and marry, so that Alia gets to be with her parents and is happy. It will be stressed that Alia is the daughter of Ekam and Nehmat and it is destiny’s call that they get united.

They will be seen talking to Ekam and Nehmat to take this big decision.

Will Harleen return now?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 - 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 834730
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 – 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Abhishek Malhan turns doctor; makes fun of Elvish Yadav 834674
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Spoiler: Abhishek Malhan turns doctor; makes fun of Elvish Yadav
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house 834691
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer accused of stealing at the Luthra house
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Mohan seeks to divorce Radha? 834665
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Mohan seeks to divorce Radha?
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Jasmine plans to hide her crime 834609
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Jasmine plans to hide her crime
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Shibu teases Abhir 834588
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Shibu teases Abhir
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa reveals the real reason for her return 834828
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa reveals the real reason for her return
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini reveals her intention behind sending divorce papers 834797
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini reveals her intention behind sending divorce papers
Prabhas’s Spate Of Letdowns Post-Baahubali Continues, The Superstar Is Worried 834793
Prabhas’s Spate Of Letdowns Post-Baahubali Continues, The Superstar Is Worried
Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi's mehendi gets ruined 834790
Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi’s mehendi gets ruined
Ishq-e-Nadaan, A Charming Film Doomed To Die Before Birth 834791
Ishq-e-Nadaan, A Charming Film Doomed To Die Before Birth
My only inspiration has been to be happy: Vihan V Verma 834786
My only inspiration has been to be happy: Vihan V Verma
Read Latest News