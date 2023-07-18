Udaariyaan Spoiler: Families persuade Ekam and Nehmat to marry

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen shocking developments, with Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) dying in the accident. As we know, even Harleen (Isha Malviya) is presumed to be dead. However, Harleen is found alive, in a different place where she is rescued and treated. The Sandhu and Randhawa families will however, have a tough time handling Alia who will want her mother back. We saw how Alia climbed up a tree and was sitting there and crying when Nehmat and Ekam persuaded her to get down and have food.

Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) in the coming episode will try to handle Alia but it will be tough for her too as the kid will miss Harleen a lot. Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Nehmat will work towards keeping Alia happy.

Amidst all this, the coming episode will see both the Sandhu and the Randhawa families requesting Ekam and Nehmat to get together now and marry, so that Alia gets to be with her parents and is happy. It will be stressed that Alia is the daughter of Ekam and Nehmat and it is destiny’s call that they get united.

They will be seen talking to Ekam and Nehmat to take this big decision.

Will Harleen return now?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.