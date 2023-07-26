ADVERTISEMENT
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen returns to her house

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see Harleen getting back to Ekam's house, and ordering Nehmat to get out of the life of Alia.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Jul,2023 14:16:54
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen returns to her house 837603

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Nehmat’s (Twinkle Arora) marriage. Later, we saw how Jasmine (Isha Malviya) escapes from the clutches of the police and makes her entry into Ekam’s house to kill Nehmat. Nehmat was almost attacked when Ekam saved her. Ekam tactfully nullified the attacks of Jasmine and got her arrested.

We also saw how Alia saw a glimpse of her mother Harleen in the water while doing Seva at the Gurudwara. As we know, Harleen has forgotten all about her family, and prays in the Gurudwara so that she can go back to her family.

The coming episode will focus on the happy family image that Ekam ad Nehmat will try to give Alia. For the sake of Alia, Ekam and Nehmat will pose as a happy family and will spend time with her. However, Harleen will get back her memory and will enter the house and will claim to be the mother of Alia.

Harleen will also be seen asking Nehmat to exit the life of Alia.

What will happen next?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz

