Television | Spoilers

Udaariyaan Spoiler: Jasmine plans to hide her crime

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see Jasmine getting to know about Nehmat being aware of her failing the car brakes that lead to the accident. She will plan to cover up her crime.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jul,2023 14:44:38
Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the twin deaths of Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) and Harleen (Isha Malviya) shattering Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) and Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj). While Ekam is desperately trying to hunt for Harleen and Sartaj, Nehmat is left in tears. We saw how Nehmat tried to tell all that the brakes of the car had failed and she wants to know the reason. We also saw Nehmat finding Jasmine’s torn bit of her saree near the car component. She is sure of Jasmine being the culprit and she realizes that Jasmine wanted to kill her.

The coming episode will see Nehmat talking to the police inspector about the saree bit and asking him to investigate upon it. Jasmine will overhear this conversation and will be shocked to know that Nehmat knows about her having failed the brakes. As we know, Jasmine has blamed Nehmat for the death of Harleen. It will be interesting to see ho Nehmat avenges Jasmine.

Jasmine will be worried now, and will think of a plan to stop the truth from coming out.

What will Jasmine do now?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News