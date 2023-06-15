Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat gets to know about Harleen's medical problem

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) getting to know about her being pregnant. It was a shocker for Nehmat when Sartaj will blurt the truth out of his mouth. Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) told Nehmat that he knew about it for long, but was not sure whether Nehmat knew of it. He told Nehmat that she is pregnant by 7 weeks. Nehmat got scared by this development and told Sartaj that Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) should never get to know about it. However, Sartaj tried to tell Nehmat that she should reveal this news to Ekam as it is his right to know.

We further wrote about Ekam getting arrested, as part of a plan played by Naaz. However, we saw how Sartaj got him out of jail.

Now the coming drama will see the family getting a doubt about Nehmat’s well-being. In the puja that will be happening at home, Nehmat will vomit and have nausea owing to the smell of the ghee. Sartaj and Nehmat will try to hide the reason for the nausea feeling.

However, in this process, Nehmat will get to know a big truth. She will know about Harleen’s incapability of becoming a mother. Naaz will taunt Nehmat and will blame her for Harleen’s medical problem. Nehmat will be shocked to know that it was an outcome of the bullet that Harleen took on her, by saving Nehmat.

What will happen next?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra.

