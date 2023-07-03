Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat meets Aliya

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the story plot taking a leap and introducing Aliya the daughter of Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Harleen (Isha Malviya). We wrote about how possessive Harleen is of her daughter. On the other hand, Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) broods over the loss of her kid. As we know, Nehmat had a complicated pregnancy, and when she was in labour, she drove the car in pain to reach the hospital.

The coming episodes will show the viewers the new beginning of Ekam and Nehmat’s love story. As we wrote, the makers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta recently shot a special promo that indicated Aliya being the catalyst to bringing the love birds Ekam and Nehmat together.

The coming episode will see Nehmat meeting Aliya for the first time. Aliya will want to go to a summer school camp and Ekam and Harleen will be seen dropping her off. Nehmat will be a teacher at the same summer camp. Nehmat and Aliya will meet and will wonder how they have similar birthmarks on their wrist.

Does this indicate Aliya being born to Nehmat?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

