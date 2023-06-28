ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Udaariyaan Spoiler: OMG!! Nehmat's kid to get kidnapped?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see Nehmat delivering her baby. However, there will be big drama with the kid being kidnapped.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jun,2023 14:03:15
Udaariyaan Spoiler: OMG!! Nehmat's kid to get kidnapped?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will soon see a leap happening of 4-5 years. Before that, there will be big drama of Nehmat’s (Twinkle Arora) pregnancy and delivery coming up. As we know, Nehmat has a complicated pregnancy and the doctor has warned that since she has high BP, there might be a risk factor for Nehmat and the kid’s lives. We saw Nehmat accepting the fact that she might not survive the delivery. She requested Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) to be the catalyst in the kid reaching Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) if at all she dies. However, Sartaj has promised Nehmat that he will make sure that both the mother and kid are fine.

The coming episode will see Nehmat nurturing her kid well in the womb and looking forward to it coming to life. On the other hand, Ekam and Harleen (Isha Malviya) will pray to God that they are blessed with a kid.

We wrote about the Godh Bharaai of Nehmat creating big drama, and an element of intrigue being over whether Ekam will get to know about Nehmat being pregnant.

We now hear of Nehmat delivering a healthy baby in due course of time. However, the kid will soon be kidnapped and taken away from her.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

If the buzz is right, Jasmine will have a hand in this kidnapping. It will be interesting to see whether Jasmine hands over the kid to Harleen or not!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

