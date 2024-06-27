Udne Ki Aasha Serial Twist: Roshni in trouble; Krish identifies her

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee and Sachin’s post-wedding rituals happening in the house. However, tension gripped Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) as she saw her mother in the Deshmukh house. As we know, Roshni has hidden the fact that she is a mother to a kid and also has a mother and son. She has also changed her identity. However, since Sailee and Sachin know Supriya and Krish, they have come over for the function.

The upcoming episode will see tension with Supriya and Roshni seeing each other. Roshni will discretely go to the room and talk to her mother, asking her to go out of the house as soon as possible and not create problems for her. Supriya will pack her bags and will be ready to leave. But Krish who will be fast asleep, will run into the living room and will see his Kalyani Khakhu there. He will go and hug Roshni, and call her Khakhu. Supriya will try to manage the situation by telling all that Krish gets attached to even strangers. But Krish will call Roshni as his Kalyani Khakhu. This will appear strange for both Sachin and Sailee.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 107 26th June Written Episode Update

Roshni dressed up Sailee in a great manner. Sachin was bowled over by Sailee’s beauty and appreciated her look.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.