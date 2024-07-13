Udne Ki Aasha Serial Twist: Sachin confronts Sailee; blames her for his misery

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) finally getting to know about Sudhakar’s involvement in his taxi getting seized. He also got to know that Sailee (Neha Harsora) knew it from the first day, but hid it from him. As we know, Sachin and Sailee’s relationship was getting better with both of them understanding each other well and standing for each other’s rights. However, this incident will change their life.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin boiling with anger and confronting Sailee with the truth. Sailee will be shocked to see Sachin in this raging avatar. Sailee will try to explain to Sachin that she was scared of his anger and was worried for him and hence decided to hide the truth. However, Sachin will blame Sailee for the damage that his taxi underwent, his misery, his condition of being in debt etc. Paresh and Akash will try to explain to Sachin that Sailee hid the truth only because she cared about his well-being. But Sachin will be very angry and will also go to slap Sailee. Paresh will hold his hand and stop Sachin from slapping Sailee. Sachin will barge out of the house after telling his mother to take his daughter along to her house.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.