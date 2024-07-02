Udne Ki Aasha Serial Twist: Sailee panics before the wedding; Sachin renders timely help

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) taking up the responsibility of decorating the venue for wedding. She did a good job in the pre-wedding ritual and was praised by one and all. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) took care of his wife and made sure she was comfortable even while working. Sachin forced Sailee to put Mehendi. He gave her food too when her hands were with mehendi.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee gearing up for the muhurat and preparing the mandap for the wedding. However, she will fall short of a few items and will need a person to get them for her. She will take Sachin’s help and he will oblige. Sailee will be tense about the items arriving on time and she finishing the setup properly before the wedding.

Sachin’s timely help will make Sailee happy. She will run and hug Sachin as soon as he will arrive with the items. The ongoing track has been liked by fans as they have seen situations turning in favour of Sachin and Sailee where they are being the constant support for the other.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 112 1st July Written Episode Update

Dinesh threatened to ruin Roshni’s happiness. He revealed to her that he knew all her secret and how she was earlier married to an older man and had a kid from him.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.