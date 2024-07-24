Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sachin and Sailee bring Krish home; fight with Renuka

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Akash (Devashish Chandiramani) getting caught by goons. Akash was beaten up, but Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) came there to save them in time. We wrote about Sachin lifting Sailee in his arms and trying to save her. However, as per the promo, Sachin’s life was in danger as a burning pillar fell over his leg, thus injuring him. Sailee tried her best to save her husband.

The upcoming episode will see the Deshmukh family get better after this shocking kidnap and its aftermath. Sachin and Sailee will see Roshni’s mother falling sick on the road and will stop by to help her. They will admit her in the hospital and take care of her treatment. Also, Sachin and Sailee will bring Krish to their house, and this will anger Renuka. Renuka will question why they have brought a stranger kid home. Sachin and Sailee will fight with Renuka stating that she should have some humanitarian consideration. Roshni will also get to know of her mother’s condition and will stealthily try to take them.

What will happen next? Will Roshni be caught?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.