Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sachin and Sailee’s life changes; get romantic

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) relationship taking a beating when Sachin accused Sailee of hiding the truth about Sudhakar. However, this also gave rise to an opportunity where Sachin understood Sailee’s concern for him. The sequence in the rain where Sachin brought Sailee from the temple served as an eye-opener for Sachin. Sailee pointed out to him that she was concerned about his well-being. She also talked about his behaviour of not trusting his wife and putting her down at every possible opportunity. Sachin realized his mistake. Later, when Sailee was sick, Sachin fought with the family and took care of Sailee.

The upcoming episode will see the bubble finally breaking between Sachin and Sailee. Sailee will be teary-eyed with all the support got from Sachin when she was unwell. Sailee and Sachin will have an emotional moment which will turn out to be romantic. Sailee will hug Sachin, and Sachin too will be seen reciprocating by kissing Sailee. The beautiful romance, shown to be built over the respect they have for each other, and their concern will be a new phase in their lives.

Sailee’s life will change after this romantic moment. She will mellow down in her emotions and will show her happy mood. Sachin’s behaviour and appearance will also go through a change.

Will love life be a bed of roses for Sachin and Sailee?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.