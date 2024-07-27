Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sachin challenges Renuka; supports Sailee and her brother

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) saving Sachin’s (Kanwar Dhillon) life in the fire accident that happened, soon after Akash and Sailee were kidnapped. We also wrote about Sachin and Sailee finding Roshni’s mother Supriya on the road and admitting her to the hospital. However, Roshni got her mother discharged and took her away so that her identity did not come out before Sachin and Sailee.

We have also seen the Deshmukh family getting to know about Dileep’s earlier crime of stealing Sachin’s bike. Dileep will in the upcoming episode come to meet his sister when Renuka will charge on him and call him a thief. Things will get worse when Roshni will end up slapping Dilip. Sachin will enter the house amid the big drama. He will support his brother-in-law and will tell his family that he knows about Dilip having stolen his bike. He will ask his family to keep quiet and not dwell on the past. When Renuka will threaten to call the police and get Dilip arrested, Sachin will remind them about Tejas having stolen money from his father. Sachin will save Dilip from Renuka and Tejas’ wrath.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.