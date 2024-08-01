Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sachin forces Tejas- Roshni to cancel their honeymoon; puts forth a condition

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) finding out about the culprit who took money from Renuka’s locker. As we wrote, she caught hold of the envelope in which Tejas (Puru Chibber) had given money for his honeymoon ticket. She identified the envelope to be the one that Paresh got from the railway department. She caught Tejas red-handed and exposed him in front of the family. This led to Renuka lying to the family that she had given the money to Tejas, but had forgotten about it.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) ask for the money to be returned which Tejas stole from the house. Sachin will mock Roshni for going on her honeymoon using stolen money. Sachin will put a condition that they will all go as a family to Andaman if they have to go. Renuka and Roshni will finally decide to cancel the honeymoon plans. Roshni will tell Tejas to cancel the tickets and will announce to the family that they are not going.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.