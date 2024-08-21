Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sachin gets angry at Akash; forces him to forget Ria

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Renuka organizing the alliance of Akash (Devashish Chandiramani) with her friend’s daughter by telling a lot of lies. We saw how Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) revealed the truth when his father was humiliated by the family. We also wrote about Ria (Vaishali Arora) coming to the Deshmukh house to meet Akash. She revealed her love story to Sailee. We also wrote about Sachin getting angry about Akash’s love story. He was seen talking to Sailee about how his father had high hopes for Akash and him being in love with Joy’s daughter will make his father upset.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin barging into the restaurant where Akash works. Sailee will also be with him. Without thinking twice about addressing the issue at the place where Akash works, Sachin will confront Akash in front of people at the restaurant. He will get angry at Akash and will confront him about loving Ria even after he dissuades him. Akash will be embarrassed before people, and Sailee will not know what to do. She will try to stop Sachin’s venting but Sachin will go on and on and will force Akash to stop this from growing bigger.

What will happen now?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.