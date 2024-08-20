Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sachin goes against Akash’s love; Sailee tries to justify Akash’s love

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions is seeing major drama with Renuka trying to fix the alliance of her youngest son Akash (Devashish Chandiramani) with her friend’s daughter. She talked about her family being wealthy and came up with many lies when the girl’s family visited them. Amidst this, Ria (Vaishali Arora) who has been in love with Akash, would come home and confess before Sailee (Neha Harsora) that she and Akash have been in love.

The upcoming episode will deal with the aftermath of this love confession of Ria. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) will see Sailee talking to Ria and will get upset. He will get angry as Ria is the daughter of Roy, who has time and again humiliated his father. Sachin will also point out the incident when Roy tried to kill Akash, Sailee and Sachin. Sachin will be seen talking against Akash’s love and telling Sailee to put a full stop to this love story here and not entertain the girl in the house.

Sachin will also talk about speaking to Akash about his love life and asking him to stop. Sachin will tell Sailee that their father has high hopes for Akash and he will feel bad when he will get to know that Akash is in love with his rival’s son. While Sachin will go against Akash’s love, Sailee will try to talk to Sachin about their love and justify it.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.