Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sachin plans to celebrate Sailee’s birthday; takes her for a romantic getaway

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with the house mortgage issue turning up to be a big problem for the Deshmukh family. As we know, Paresh was upset at Renuka for having mortgaged their house. However, Renuka forced Roshni to get the money from her father so that they could take back the house papers. We also wrote about Paresh giving the house papers to Sailee (Neha Harsora) to keep safely.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee’s birthday approaching. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) would have planned a lot of activities for Sailee on the day. The day will start for them with Sachin taking Sailee to the marketplace where Sailee’s mother sells flowers. However, the first gift that Sachin will give Sailee will be a flower bunch, specially made for Sailee by Sachin himself. He will be seen placing the flowers on Sailee’s head.

The day will turn out to be romantic for the two of them, with Sachin’s long list of plan.

Will Sailee and Sachin be happy on this special day?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.