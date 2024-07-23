Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sailee and Akash get kidnapped; Sachin saves Sailee

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) consummating their marriage and starting a new chapter. We saw Sachin and Sailee dressed in white, perform Puja at the Shiv Mandir. Sachin made Sailee wear bangles and also filled her hairline with Sindoor. He called her Sailee Sachin Deshmukh which made her happy.

The upcoming drama will see a fire sequence in which Sailee and Akash (Devashish Chandiramani) will be trapped amid the fire. Sachin will be seen trying hard to save his brother’s life. The promo had a shocking twist with a burning pillar falling on Sachin’s leg and Sailee trying to save him.

The episode to come will focus on this sequence. Before the fire sequence, the scene will be of Sailee and Akash getting kidnapped. As we know, Akash is in love with Riya (Vaishali Arora) who is the daughter of Paresh’s boss Roy. He came and warned Paresh not to come near his daughter. Paresh in turn, asked Akash not to have any sort of relationship with Roy’s daughter.

Now, Akash will get kidnapped along with Sailee. The goons will beat up Akash and this will be a worrying moment for Sailee too. She will plead with the goons to let Akash alone, but Akash will be beaten and made unconscious before Sailee’s eyes. Sachin will come in at the right moment, and fight the goons. Sachin will lift Sailee in his arms, and will take her out of the place.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.