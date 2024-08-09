Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sailee gets intoxicated; freaks out into a dance with Sachin

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) planning big to celebrate Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) birthday. We saw him make a garland of flowers for Sailee. We saw him take Sailee to spend an evening at the beach. However, Sachin felt hurt when Sailee was time and again distracted by her calls from work. Sachin even got emotional and talked about how special he wanted to make the day for Sailee.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin and Sailee cut a cake at a hotel and enjoy the private time together. However, when Sailee will start coughing and will want water, she will accidentally drink from the bottle in which Sachin had mixed alcohol. This will put Sachin in a spot of bother as he would have to handle an intoxicated Sailee and her tantrums. Sailee will get into a mood to sing and dance, and will start dancing on the road. She will drag Sachin too to dance with her. Sachin and Sailee will be seen dancing and enjoying their time out. Sachin will be seen giving company to Sailee in the dance.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.