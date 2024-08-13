Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sailee gets jealous; Sachin calls Sailee the best

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Roshni paying for the loan that Renuka undertook and kept their house mortgaged. We have written about Paresh placing immense trust in Sailee (Neha Harsora), and giving her the house documents and asking her to keep them safely. Renuka was cross at Sailee for gaining this trust from her husband. Sailee, however, was tense about keeping the papers with her. Renuka criticized Sailee and even told her that Sachin would be the reason for her downfall too one day.

The upcoming episode will see a family coming to the Deshmukh house to see Akash. Paresh will tell Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) that he had earlier sought the alliance of a girl for Sachin. Sachin will ask his father more about the girl, which will anger Sailee. She will grow jealous and Sachin will notice this. Sachin will seek forgiveness from Sailee and will tell her that she is the best. This will bring about a cute little fight between the two of them.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.