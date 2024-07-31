Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sailee gets proof of the culprit; how will she expose him?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) and her family being insulted and accused of stealing a money of 1 lakh from the Deshmukh house. As we know, Renuka’s money has been stolen and it is none other than Tejas (Puru Chibber) who has stolen the money. Sachin had in fact told his family that Tejas must be the one who has stolen the money. But Renuka blamed Dilip and accused Sailee’s entire family of being thieves. Though Sailee tried her best to tell Renuka to not just assume things and that her brother is not the culprit, she did not stop hurling accusations at them.

The upcoming episode will see the truth getting unravelled. The courier person will come to deliver the honeymoon tickets of Tejas and Roshni when Sailee will notice the envelope having the railway board symbol. She will believe that since Paresh worked in the railways, the envelope has to be of a person staying in the house.

Finally, she will find out that Tejas was the one who stole the money from Renuka’s locker.

How will Sailee bring out the truth?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.