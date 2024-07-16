Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sailee gets sick; Renuka taunts Sailee for not working

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) going through a low phase wherein they have had a huge misunderstanding. Akash tried to set things right between Sailee and Sachin and invited them to the restaurant where he was the chef. Tejas and Roshni had also come to the same restaurant.

We wrote about a big fight erupting between the brothers Tejas and Sachin as a result of which Paresh got angry at his sons for fighting and ruining their family image. Paresh told his sons that it was better that he died instead of seeing this sad sight.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee being unwell, and not able to get up from the bed. That will be when Renuka and Roshni would visit her and see her state. Renuka will not believe that Sailee is unwell and will order Sailee to cook for them and do all the household chores. Sailee will not be in a state to get up, but will silently listen to the humiliation. Roshni will volunteer and ask Renuka whether she can cook for the day. But Renuka will deny it and will force Sailee to work.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.