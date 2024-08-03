Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Sailee spots Renuka in trouble; gets to know about Renuka’s secret

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) worrying about the affairs at home related to Tejas (Puru Chibber). They had a conversation where Sachin was in doubt about whether Tejas was even working or not. Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) overheard this conversation and got angry. We also saw Tejas sitting in a hotel and calling Roshni and posing as though he was in office. Sailee caught him red-handed.

The upcoming drama will unravel yet another secret, that of Renuka having mortgaged their house for 17 lakhs. Sailee will go to the money lender to pay their monthly payment to Sachin where she will find Renuka locked in a room with bars. Sailee will be shocked to see Renuka there and will enquire about the reason. Sailee will learn that Renuka has mortgaged their house for a big sum, and the money lender needs money to repay it. Renuka will ask Sailee not to tell anyone in the house about it. However, Saill will decide to take the help of either Sachin or Paresh to get Renuka out.

What will happen now?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.