Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Renuka asks Sailee for an advice; Sachin gets a doubt

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) meeting with an accident wherein she has sprained her leg. We saw Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) taking care of his wife who was unable to walk. We also saw Renuka (Radhika Vidyasagar) in a dire situation when she got to know about Tejas losing his job. She needed money at the earliest as she had placed their house on a mortgage without anyone’s knowledge. As we know, she used that money for Roshni’a parlour.

The upcoming episode will see Renuka asking Paresh for money. Paresh will suggest to her that she can request his mother to give it, by coming to the village with him. With this plan in mind, Renuka will be seen coming to the village to meet her mother-in-law. However, Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) will be shocked to see Renuka coming along with his father to meet his dadi.

While Sachin will indicate to Sailee about his mother’s changed behaviour, and will also hint at something being amiss, Sailee will wonder what Sachin is arriving at. However, Renuka who will see Aaji’s love for Sailee, will ask Sailee for advice. She will openly tell Sailee that she wants to win the love of Aaji and she wants her guidance.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.