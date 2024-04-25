Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sachin and Sailee’s first night organized; Sachin sets rules for Sailee

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) going on his taxi drive to a temple after marriage. Sailee (Neha Harsora) has found it tough to adjust to the lifestyle of the new house. Renu has been creating enough problems for her, but Paresh has been supporting Sailee. We saw Renu getting to know that Tejas has not travelled to Canada, and being worried about her son.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin returning from his trip and bringing his income home. Renu will refuse to take it, and Paresh will ask Sachin to give the money to his wife.

Amidst this, Paresh will organize the first night for Sachin and Sailee. However, Sachin, being the unpredictable one that he is, will show his weird nature by drawing a marking in the room and telling Sailee that she has to live within her line in the room.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 44 24th April Written Episode Update

Renuka got angry at Sailee over her cooking. Paresh, however, liked the dishes prepared by Sailee. Renuka was so angry at Sailee that Sailee got scared, and went to bed without eating anything.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.