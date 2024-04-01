Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sachin gets a special gift from his Aaji

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Paresh fixing the alliance of Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Tejas (Puru Chibber). We saw Renu and Tejas meeting Sailee and family. Amidst all this, Paresh and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) will go to meet Aaji, Paresh’s mother to give her the first invitation card for Tejas’ wedding.

As we know, Sachin shares a special bond with his Aaji. Aaji was the one who raised him during childhood. Sachin and Paresh, will, in the coming episode go to meet her. Aaji will shower her blessings on Sachin. She will give Paresh a sum of 3 lakhs and will ask Sachin to buy his own car out of 1 lakh. She will request Paresh to give 2 lakhs to the girl’s family for expenditure related to the wedding.

Sachin and Paresh will refuse to take it, but owing to Aaji’s insistence, they will accept the money. Sachin will be happy that his dream of starting his own taxi service starts with his Aaji’s money.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 20 31st March Written Episode Update

Renuka met Sailee and her family and passed derogatory comments at their lifestyle.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.