Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sailee and Sachin have a big fight; Sachin hides the truth

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) finding it tough to work out her future with a person like Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon). The man is at times very soft-hearted, but there are also times when he speaks the harshest of words with great ease. Sailee has not been able to understand the ever-changing temperament of Sachin.

Amidst this, Sailee noticed that Sachin was not wearing his gold chain given to him by his mother. Sailee questioned him on it when Sachin told her that the hook was loose and that he had given it for repair.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee getting to know the truth that Sachin has sold the chain for money. She will assume that Sachin sold it for his alcohol and enjoyment with his friends. She will even confront Sachin for the same. Sachin will, however, deny that he wanted the money to party with friends. The two of them will have a big fight, but Sachin will not give her the exact reason for selling it.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 72 22nd May Written Episode Update

Renuka brought an alliance for Tejas. However, his past record of eloping from his own marriage, got known. The bride’s father refused to get his daughter married to such a man.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.