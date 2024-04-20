Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sailee expresses her fear about Sachin; Aaji consoles her

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen the wedding of Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) happening amid the game played by destiny. As we know, Sailee was to marry Tejas but eventually ended up marrying Sachin. Sailee’s encounters with Sachin have always given her a mindset about Sachin being a rude ruffian, and an alcoholic too. Now, that she is married to him, Sailee thinks that her future is ruined.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin going out on a taxi drive for a pilgrimage. This will give a breathing space for Sailee to understand the household. However, she will feel the pressure of marrying the wrong man. She will fear about her future with a man like Sachin.

Sailee will have a heart-to-heart talk with Aaji (Shama Deshpande) where she will express her fear about Sachin. Aaji will tell Sailee that she need not fear being with Sachin at all, as he is very soft from within and that she will know him as she lives with him. Aaji’s talks and her surety about Sachin will temporarily ease Sailee from being afraid.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 39 19th April Written Episode Update

Sachin had a big car trip where he had to go on a pilgrimage for a few days.

What will happen next?

