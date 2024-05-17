Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Tejas meets with an accident; Roshni helps him

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Tejas (Puru Chibber) getting back home after being duped by his girlfriend. Tejas was living a bad life, after having no money even for food and shelter. His return to the house has given his mother Renuka satisfaction. We saw how Tejas promised his mother that he would return Rs 27 lakhs, to Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) in six months.

The upcoming episode will deal with Tejas’ weak mental health. Constant pressure of giving back the money and the humiliations from Sachin, will annoy Tejas so much that he will leave the house. While walking on the street, he will meet with an accident where his leg will be injured. On seeing blood on his leg, he will faint owing to the phobia for blood. Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) who was in his office, will see him injured. She will help him and get him to the hospital. Roshni will learn from Tejas that he has nobody in the family to help him. The doctor will also propose a small surgery on his leg. Roshni will volunteer to stay back and help Tejas.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 66 16th May Written Episode Update

Tejas had an argument with his boss on the first day of his office. He quit the job owing to dissatisfaction. At home, Sachin continued to taunt him for his act.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.