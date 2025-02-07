Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Deshmukhs run errands to help Sailee; Will Sailee make the garlands on time?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) bagging the big contract of making 1000 garlands for the community wedding organized by a politician. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) met the politician after which the contract was finalized. Sachin even though, not on good terms with Sailee, believed that she would do a good job with the work. This kickstarted preparations for the garland making wherein Sachin brought a few ladies to help Sailee in her task.

The upcoming episode will see the Deshmukh house being filled with flowers of various kinds, with Sachin and Paresh complimenting the fragrance that surrounds the entire house. Slowly, the Deshmukh family will be given different tasks to perform, with them lending the help they can for Sailee’s cause.

We will see Renuka make tea for all the ladies making the garlands. Akash will volunteer to make Vegetable Khichdi for all the ladies. Tejas will be asked to buy ration and provisions for making the khichdi. In this way, the family will indulge in one errand or the other to help Sailee.

Will Sailee be able to complete the garland work?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.