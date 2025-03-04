Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Paresh misses Akash; Sachin and Sailee feel uncomfortable

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) trying to convince both Akash and Riya to get back home. We saw Roshni being terrorized by Renuka to bring her father. Roshni adapted to the means of bringing her chachaji yet again, who came with the bad news of her father being jailed. Amidst this, Renuka has been missing her son Akash, and Sachin has been trying to keep his family happy.

The upcoming episode will see Paresh feeling uncomfortable at home in the absence of Akash. Sachin will find him wandering outside the house, looking sad and will bring him home. Sachin and Sailee will try to talk to him when a courier guy will come with a parcel for Akash. Paresh will, unknowingly, ask Sailee to call Akash. He will be forgetful of the fact that Akash is not at home. Later, he will stand corrected but will keep on saying that Akash will come home. Paresh will be seen telling Renuka too, that Akash will come home. Sachin and Sailee will get worried seeing the plight of their family, in the absence of Akash and Riya.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.