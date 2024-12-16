Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Riya cuts her finger; runs around the house seeing blood

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with the Deshmukh family arriving at Aaji’s village to participate in the festival out there. We have seen tension being created with the entry of Roshni’s uncle. We have written about actor Rajkumar Kanojia entering the show, as the struggling actor who has been hired by Roshni to play her uncle. We wrote about Renuka planning big to welcome the Dubai-based uncle of Roshni.

We have seen them arrive at the village. While Sachin and Sailee were happy to be back at the village, Riya and Roshni found it tough to adjust to the village ambience.

The upcoming episode will see Renuka ordering Sailee to cook a lot of dishes, for Roshni’s uncle. Aaji will not like the fact that Renuka ordered Sailee to cook everything. She will order Sailee to not enter the kitchen area. Instead, Aaji will want Renuka, Roshni and Riya to cook.

The cooking drama will be hilarious to the core, as Riya will know nothing about cooking. Her vegetable-cutting histrionics will end in her cutting her finger. Riya (Vaishali Arora) will get scared to see blood on her finger. She will run around the house, being scared of blood. Renuka and Roshni will run behind her, and it will be chaos. It will be interesting to see Aaji’s reaction to this cooking drama.

What will happen now?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.