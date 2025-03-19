Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Roshni blames Sachin for being insecure; Sailee takes a stand for Sachin

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Tejas and Roshni being successful in getting back the money from Isha. However, they took the high-hand approach and did not want to tell their family to know about getting the money back from Isha. Roshni wanted Tejas to use the money for his own purpose and bag the job that awaits him in Canada.

The upcoming episode will see Tejas (Puru Chibber) telling the family that he has got 15 lakhs with him and he is all set to go to Canada for the job. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) will question Tejas about how he got the money. Sachin’s interrogation will not go down well with Roshni (Tanvi Shewale). She will fight with Sailee (Neha Harsora) and will ask her whether Sachin is jealous of seeing money with Tejas and whether he is insecure that Tejas is finally getting what he deserves. Sailee will take a stand for Sachin and will ask Roshni whether Sachin cannot even question anyone in the house. She will point to the time when Roshni had asked Sailee about how she bought the taxi for Sachin. The confrontation between Sailee and Roshni will rather turn bad.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.