Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Roshni questions Sailee; Ria supports Sailee

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) joining hands in making 1000 garlands as per the big contract they received. We saw the entire Deshmukh house collaborating in this collective effort. However, the lorry was stolen, after which Sailee and Sachin had to fight it out to get back the lorry with the garlands and ensure a safe delivery at the event.

We saw Sailee expressing the idea of buying a taxi for Sachin with the money she earned. She was seen talking to Sachin’s friend about it.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee doing exactly what she said. The Deshmukhs will be shocked to see Sachin get a taxi of his own to drive. Sailee will be happy with Sachin’s work again, getting back on track. However, a few in the house will have a problem with it.

Roshni will be seen questioning Sailee about the money that was needed to buy it. Roshni will openly ask Sailee where she got the money from. When Sailee will say that she paid up with the money she got for the garlands, Roshni will not believe it. Ria, who will hear their conversation, will defend Sailee and will tell Roshni not to ask such questions to the girls.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.