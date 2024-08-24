Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Udne Ki Aasha, produced by Rolling Tale Productions, the audience will see an interesting twist when Sachin and Sailee get close to each other.

Udne Ki Aasha is one of the top shows on StarPlus, produced by Rolling Tale Productions. The audience has seen interesting dramas, with discussion revolving around Aakash’s marriage plan. Renuka taunts Sailee (Neha Harsora) and questions her about Riya, who has come for the family party. Sailee reveals that Riya is her friend, but Renuka makes fun of Sailee, taunting her about her skin color compared with Riya.

In the upcoming episode, due to some work, Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) asks Sailee to pack his bags as he will be out of the station for a couple of days. Sailee, without any expectations, packs Sachin’s bag and looks upset. As Sailee packs, Sachin enters the scene and asks her if she has finished packing. Sailee confirms that she has packed everything.

In a dramatic mood, Sachin shares with Sailee that he feels something he has forgotten and looks here and there. Sachin reveals that he can sense pain in his heart, teasing Sailee. Then Saileen looks around and gives Sachin his charger, sharing that he has forgotten his charger. Sachin and Sachin then indulge in a cute fight, bringing them close to each other. Sailee becomes upset as Sachin will be away, and she will miss his presence while Sachin feels the same.