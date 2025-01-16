Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin demands Sailee’s grihpravesh; Will Renuka oblige?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) working overtime to secure money to buy Sailee’s new mangalsutra. As promised, Sachin brought home a special gift for Sailee (Neha Harsora). On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Sailee planned a re-marriage for Sachin and Sailee. As we know, when their marriage happened, both were reluctant with the decision and it was a forced marriage. Sailee’s intention now was to marry Sachin again, this time wholeheartedly accepting each other.

As planned, Sailee gave a big surprise to Sachin at the temple by coming up with the marriage plan. Sachin will be overwhelmed with feelings at Sailee’s gesture and the couple will carry out their marital vows again.

The upcoming episode will see a happy Sachin and Sailee coming home after marriage. Now, Sachin will take it upon himself to make the moment special for Sailee, who had planned the remarriage. He will want his family to do her grihpravesh all over again, this time with Sailee wholeheartedly coming inside the house as Sachin’s bride. However, when he will propose the idea at home, there will be objections to it as Renuka and Tejas will find this idea to be childish.

Will Sachin have his say? Will Sailee have her grihpravesh?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.