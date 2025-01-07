Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin gives a promise to Sailee; works overtime to meet the promise

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) being happy with her flower shop and balancing her work and housework accordingly. However, Renuka was not pleased with Sailee being away from her housework. She argued about her work and being away from work at home. Renuka also mocked Sailee for not wearing her mangalsutra and getting questioned by all. However, Sailee expressed confidence in her husband Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) buying it for her soon.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin promising that he will soon earn the money needed to buy a mangalsutra. Sachin will take up longer drives and will work overtime to meet Sailee’s promise and get her a mangalsutra soon.

Amidst this, Sailee will get teased and stalked by Chandu which will hinder her peace. She will also be irked by Sachin’s late-night driving and will be unhappy about not spending time with him. Also, Chandu’s constant harassment will put Sailee in a spot of bother.

