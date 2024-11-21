Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin makes Riya inaugurate Sailee’s flower stall; Sailee’s dream comes true

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) being the progressive husband to Sailee (Neha Harsora). As we know, Sailee has always harboured the thought of having her own flower stall. Before marriage too, she used to run her parents’ flower stall. Now, with Sailee feeling the pressure of being burdened only with housework, Sachin wanted to give her a reason to smile and be happy.

We wrote about the flower stall that Sachin planned for Sailee. He will introduce her as the owner of the stall and will make her happy. A delighted Sailee will seek blessings from Paresh and her mother. Sailee’s mother will praise Sachin for his idea to start Sailee’s business.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee being excited for her stall. Sachin will ask Riya to inaugurate the stall. As we know, Riya had earlier given Sailee two thousand rupees and had asked her to buy anything that she wanted. Sachin and Sailee will return the same amount to Riya with an addition of a 500 Rs note to it, as shagun for Riya inaugurating their stall.

How will Sailee’s start in her business be?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.