Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin praises Sailee’s efforts; Sachin seeks police’s help for justice

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) facing humongous humiliation after his drunken video went viral. As we know, he was seen driving his taxi after drinking and this weighed heavily on his career as a cab driver. While Sachin pleaded to his family about not drinking on the day, none, including Sailee (Neha Harsora) believed in him. His father went on to almost slap him for his mistake. Sachin was heartbroken and requested Sailee to show some trust in him.

This had prompted Sailee to believe in Sachin. She went ahead and checked the CCTV camera in the bar and found out that Sachin had not taken alcohol on the said day. She also saw Chitti sitting and capturing the video of Sachin serving drinks to others. With the help of Akash, Sailee faced Sachin and apologized for her mistake.

The upcoming episode will also see Sachin praising Sailee’s work of finding out the truth. He will be seen recording on camera that when one gets into a tough situation like he faced, the person will be lucky if there is one person to believe and trust in him. He will thank Sailee on camera for being the person who trusted him and helped him up during the moment of crisis.

Sachin, Sailee and Akash will go ahead with the proof they have and will approach the police to seek further justice. With the proof, the police will nab Chitti and will apologize to Sachin for suspecting him.

