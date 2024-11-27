Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin, Sailee and Tejas reach Roshni’s mother’s house; new drama ensues

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) exposing the deeds of Tejas (Puru Chibber) by shooting his video of him lazing around without any work in the garden. The expose created a problem at home, and Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) felt neglected and cheated. She walked out of the house and reached her mother’s house. She told her mother about getting cheated by Tejas.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon), Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Tejas search frantically for Roshni. A person will tell that Roshni boarded a vehicle to go to a certain area. The trio will go to the same area, where Sachin and Sailee will spot Krish playing. Krish will take them to his house. Roshni’s mother will be surprised to see Sachin and Sailee. Roshni will get perturbed and tense on seeing her family in her house. She will run inside and hide while listening to the conversations.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.