Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin-Sailee’s romance gets interrupted; Will they get to spend time together?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) using her hard-earned money to get Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) a second-hand car. We saw Sailee taking some money from the money lender. Sailee took the help of Sachin’s friend to make Sachin select the car he wanted. Anish told Sachin that he was selecting a car for his friend, and wanted his feedback. Sachin selected a car for himself, without knowing about it. Sachin felt happy when Sailee gave him this massive gift. Sachin and Sailee drove in the car and this phase sparked a romantic ambience again in the couple.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin and Sailee having patched up well and getting romantic towards each other in the living room where they spend their night. However, their romantic advances will face interruptions with all the family members coming to the living room for something or the other. Renuka will be the first to spoil the ambience for Sachin and Sailee. Sachin would have brought Gajar Ka Halwa for Sailee and the two of them will plan to eat it at the dining table. Sailee will leave the sweet box on the table and get inside the kitchen to bring plates. By then, Tejas will arrive and on seeing the sweet, he will call Roshni and the two of them will have a romantic feast. While Sachin will get angry at his efforts going to waste, Sailee will blush to see Tejas and Roshni getting romantic.

What will happen now?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.