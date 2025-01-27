Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin sells his car; Sailee questions his act

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) hurting Dilip so much that he has got a fracture in his hand. Sachin, as we know, is deeply hurt by Dilip’s stealing habit and even warns him to not do the act again. However, Dilip turned the tables and told Sailee a lie that Sachin was drunk when he beat him. Dilip painted a wrong picture of Sachin which made Sailee upset. Sailee (Neha Harsora) even questioned Sachin about it, but Sachin deliberately hid the truth from Sailee as she would be heartbroken at her brother’s mistake.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin deciding to help his friends by getting back their cars from Chitti. As we know, Chitti had threatened Sachin’s friends to repay their loans. Since Sachin fought with Chitti, he took the drastic step of seizing their friends’ cars. Now, it is upon Sachin to help his friends.

We will see Sachin resort to selling his own car to repay the loans of his friends. He will sell his car, get the money and give it to Chitti so that he can help his friends. Soon Sailee will get to know about Sachin selling his car. She will question him about it when Sachin will get angry and will tell her that she does not question like this to her brother. Sailee will be angry at Sachin for dragging his brother into the conversation. However, the misunderstanding will remain between Sachin and Sailee, and Sailee will not know that Sachin sold his car to help his friends.

What will happen next?

