Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin takes a class of his brothers; puts Tejas in a new problem

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) trying to resurrect the career of Sailee (Neha Harsora) after her flower stall got dismantled, as a result of the complaint lodged by Roshni and Renuka. Sachin now planned to get Sailee a scooty so that she could take care of her flower delivery with ease. We also wrote about Roshni’s new problem with Renuka forcing her to do a puja for 48 days, to bring her father out from jail. Roshni was forced to cook for herself, make arrangements around the house every day for the puja etc.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin seeing Tejas jump to have his food at the dining table. Sachin will tell the family about Aaji’s words which are that a vrat will be complete only when a couple do it diligently. So Sachin will urge Tejas too to keep his fast as his wife Roshni is fasting. Sachin will cite his example and will explain that if he is fasting, Sailee will also fast and vice versa. Sachin will also talk to Akash and will tell him to support his wife during such occasions.

Renuka will buy Sachin’s words and will order Tejas not to eat and support his wife in her fast so that Roshni’s father comes out of jail. This will be a hilarious sequence that will leave Tejas in a problem situation.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.