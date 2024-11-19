Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin video-shoots Tejas’ busy day in the garden; plans to expose him

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) supporting his wife Sailee (Neha Harsora) in her journey to hold her place in the house by being assertive in her decisions. As we know, Renuka bossed around Sailee and even tormented her for not getting any jewellery from her father’s house. Sailee gave a fitting reply by removing all the jewels given by Renuka, inclusive of the mangalsutra, and pledging that she will touch gold only when her husband Sachin will buy them for her.

We also wrote bout Aaji’s arrival in the Deshmukh family which will stir up more drama related to Akash’s wedding and much more.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin finally spotting Tejas (Puru Chibber) lazing around in the garden. As we know, Sachin always doubted Tejas’s job and even talked about it to Sailee. Now Sachin will be shocked to see Tejas’s day-long extravaganza in the garden area. Sachin will decide to video-shoot everything that Tejas does so that he can show it to his family, who will otherwise not believe it if Sachin only speaks about it.

The episode to come will be a fun-filled engaging one as Sachin will not only talk to the security in the garden but will also capture Tejas’s busy day in the garden when he is supposed to be at work. The video stills will have Tejas chatting around with his friend in the garden, fighting with kids and engaging in fun time playing on the swing, eating lunch from his tiffin box, to dozing off calmly in the garden.

The security guard will tell Sachin more about Tejas’ daily schedule in the garden, and Sachin will have all of it recorded on his phone.

Will Sachin create new drama in the house?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.