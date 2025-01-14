Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin’s gift for Sailee; Sailee expresses her special wish

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) feeling bad that he was not there to help Sailee when she was struggling to handle the notorious Chandu alone. We saw Chandu lodge a police complaint against Sailee for which the police team took Renuka into captivity. This created a big ruckus in the house, where Renuka wanted Sailee to close down her shop which attracts such an indecent crowd.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin bring a special gift for Sailee. Sailee will be overwhelmed to see the mangalsutra packet with Sachin. When Sachin will give it to her, she will express the wish that they both will get married again, during Makar Sankranti. Sailee will tell her family that she wants the marriage to happen in front of them as she wishes to seek blessings from all.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.